Naval drones destroyed 2 Russian patrol boats in occupied Crimea, military intelligence says

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2024 10:02 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian serviceman of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry controls a naval drone, Magura, during a demonstration for journalists at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Naval drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) hit two Russian patrol boats, likely the KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) model, in occupied Crimea overnight on May 30, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

The military intelligence agency publicly confirmed the statement soon after, publishing a video of the attack and saying that the two vessels had been destroyed.

Without specifying the exact location of the attack, the agency said that its Group 13 unit attacked the depot with Magura V5 naval drones.

In order to thwart the attack, Russian forces scrambled their aircraft 32 times, including Su-27/30/35 and MiG-29 jets, Be-12 and An-26 aircraft, and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters, the statement read.

Purported footage of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones against a Russian boat depot in occupied Crimea overnight on May 30, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)

Russian troops also reportedly attacked "randomly" with small arms and 30 mm cannons.

Ukrainska Pravda's military intelligence source said that the attack took place in the area of Chornomorske, a town lying on Crimea's western coast.

Earlier the same day, Russian authorities claimed that a Ukrainian missile attack damaged two transport ferries in the port city of Kerch in eastern Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense downed eight long-range U.S.-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles and eight drones overnight.

Ukraine has carried out a number of successful attacks against Russian targets in Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Magura drones destroyed the Russian Sergey Kotov patrol ship on March 5, and the Ropucha-class landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk by drones on Feb. 14.

Source: SBU has a new weapon – Grad-equipped Sea Baby drones
Naval drones used by the SBU have hit several Russian warships but until now have been kamikaze drones that explode on impact or in the near vicinity of a target.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
