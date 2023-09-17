Russia claims 4 drones shot down over Crimea, 1 over Moscow region

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that drones were intercepted over the Crimean peninsula overnight on Sept. 17.

The ministry said via its official Telegram channel that on-duty air defense units shot down the drones over northwestern and eastern parts of Crimea. Another drone was allegedly destroyed over the territory of Moscow Oblast at around 1:45 a.m. local time.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene. The ministry reported no damage.

Reports of drone strikes inside Russia have become increasingly common in recent weeks.

On Aug. 30, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed a drone bound for the city amid what he called a "massive" strike on Russia's western regions. Sobyanin said the drone was shot down west of the capital.

In Pskov Oblast, near Russia's border with Estonia, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov claimed that drones destroyed four Ilyushin Il-76 airlifters at a military airfield. The airport was shut down following reports of the attack.