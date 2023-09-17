Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims 4 drones shot down over Crimea, 1 over Moscow region

by Olena Goncharova September 17, 2023 3:22 AM 1 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that drones were intercepted over the Crimean peninsula overnight on Sept. 17.

The ministry said via its official Telegram channel that on-duty air defense units shot down the drones over northwestern and eastern parts of Crimea. Another drone was allegedly destroyed over the territory of Moscow Oblast at around 1:45 a.m. local time.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene. The ministry reported no damage.

Reports of drone strikes inside Russia have become increasingly common in recent weeks.

On Aug. 30, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed a drone bound for the city amid what he called a "massive" strike on Russia's western regions. Sobyanin said the drone was shot down west of the capital.

In Pskov Oblast, near Russia's border with Estonia, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov claimed that drones destroyed four Ilyushin Il-76 airlifters at a military airfield. The airport was shut down following reports of the attack.

Russia claims 2 drones shot down over Tver, Kaluga oblasts
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two drones were intercepted over Tver and Kaluga oblasts during the night of Sept. 16, Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

