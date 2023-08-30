UPDATE: Pskov Oblast airport closed after Russia claims drone strike destroyed military aircraft

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike at a military airfield in Pskov Oblast, Russia, destroyed four Il-76 aircraft on Aug. 30, Oblast Governor Mikhail Vedernikov and Russian state media claimed.

Vedernikov also announced that the airport will be closed for the remainder of Aug. 30. He said that flights will be canceled at the Pskov dual-use airport until possible damage to the runway has been assessed.

The Russian state news agency TASS said that four aircraft were damaged in the attack, and that a fire had broken out on the premises.

According to Russian media, two of the aircraft were "engulfed in flames."

Vedernikov said he was on the scene himself, and uploaded a video to his Telegram channel showing smoke and flames rising from the site.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

On Aug. 30, the airspace over Moscow and Tula Oblasts was also temporarily closed following reports of attempted drone strikes.

Reports of drone strikes on Russian territory have increased in recent weeks.