Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATE: Pskov Oblast airport closed after Russia claims drone strike destroyed military aircraft

by Abbey Fenbert August 30, 2023 4:10 AM 1 min read
A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft flies over Moscow during a parade rehearsal in May, 2022. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike at a military airfield in Pskov Oblast, Russia, destroyed four Il-76 aircraft on Aug. 30, Oblast Governor Mikhail Vedernikov and Russian state media claimed.

Vedernikov also announced that the airport will be closed for the remainder of Aug. 30. He said that flights will be canceled at the Pskov dual-use airport until possible damage to the runway has been assessed.

The Russian state news agency TASS said that four aircraft were damaged in the  attack, and that a fire had broken out on the premises.

According to Russian media, two of the aircraft were "engulfed in flames."

Vedernikov said he was on the scene himself, and uploaded a video to his Telegram channel showing smoke and flames rising from the site.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

On Aug. 30, the airspace over Moscow and Tula Oblasts was also temporarily closed following reports of attempted drone strikes.

Reports of drone strikes on Russian territory have increased in recent weeks.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Key developments on Aug. 28: * Ukrainian forces liberate Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Experts say 67% of foreign components in Russian drones originate in China * Russia claims to destroy 2 drones, cruise missile over Crimea * Russia likely cancels major military drills due to lack of troo…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
