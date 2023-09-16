Russia claims 2 drones shot down over Tver, Kaluga oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two drones were intercepted over Tver and Kaluga oblasts during the night of Sept. 16, Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti reported.

The ministry said that on-duty air defense units shot down both drones. One was allegedly destroyed over the territory of Kaluga Oblast, southwest of Moscow.

The other was reportedly intercepted over Tver Oblast, north of Moscow.

The ministry reported no casualties or damage.

Reports of drone strikes inside Russia have become increasingly common in recent weeks.