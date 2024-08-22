Skip to content
Russia building concrete bunkers in Kursk city as Ukraine's incursion continues

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 2:46 PM 2 min read
A picture released on Aug. 22 by Kursk Oblast acting governor Alexei Smirnov, purporting to show concrete shelters being installed in the city of Kursk (Telegram).
Russian authorities in the city of Kursk said on Aug. 22 they had begun installing concrete shelters "in crowded places" as Ukraine's incursion into the oblast continues.

In a post on Telegram, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said the locations of 10 had already been decided, with plans to install 60 in total.

"On my instructions, the Kursk city administration identified key points for placing concrete modular shelters in crowded places," he said.

"Also, the operational headquarters is currently considering installing reinforced concrete structures in other settlements in our region."

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Aug. 20 that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion enters its third week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 22 while visiting the border areas in Sumy Oblast that Ukraine had captured another Russian settlement in Kursk Oblast, as well as more Russian prisoners of war.

A map of claimed Ukrainian advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 20, 2024. Source: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Ukrainian forces continue to make "marginal advances" as of Aug. 21.

"Geolocated footage published on Aug. 21 shows drone operators of Russia's 155th Naval Infantry Brigade... striking Ukrainian forces in and around Vishnevka (south of the Koreveno town and 14 kilometers from the international border), confirming that Ukrainian forces have likely advanced into and beyond the settlement."

One Russian pro-war channel claimed that Ukraine attempted to advance from Vishnevka toward Komarovka further west but had been repelled. The claim could not be independently verified.

