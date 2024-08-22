Skip to content
Ukraine captures new settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says while visiting border

by Martin Fornusek August 22, 2024 12:56 PM 2 min read
Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh (L), President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (R) while visiting border areas of Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22, 2024, amid Ukraine's incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast. (Presidential Office)
Ukraine captured another Russian settlement in Kursk Oblast, as well as Russian prisoners of war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 22 while visiting the border areas in Sumy Oblast.

Previously, the Ukrainian military said it controls 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) and 93 settlements – including the town of Sudzha – as of Aug. 20.

During his visit, Zelensky received reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh on the situation in the region and elsewhere along the front.

"In certain areas of Kursk Oblast under Ukraine's control, one more settlement has been captured, and the (prisoner) exchange fund has been replenished," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The president did not disclose the name of the new settlement.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Ukrainian forces continue to make "marginal advances" as of Aug. 21.

"Geolocated footage published on Aug. 21 shows drone operators of Russia's 155th Naval Infantry Brigade... striking Ukrainian forces in and around Vishnevka (south of the Koreveno town and 14 kilometers from the international border), confirming that Ukrainian forces have likely advanced into and beyond the settlement."

One Russian pro-war channel claimed that Ukraine attempted to advance from Vishnevka toward Komarovka further west but had been repelled. The claim could not be independently verified.

Artiukh also told Zelensky that the number of cross-border artillery strikes and civilian casualties has decreased in Sumy Oblast.

Kyiv said that putting a stop to Russian attacks against civilians across the border was one of the key objectives of the Kursk incursion that just recently entered its third week.

A map of claimed Ukrainian advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 20, 2024. The reportedly damaged stationary bridges were located in the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvannoe, and Karyzh. Source: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
Author: Martin Fornusek
