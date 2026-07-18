KI logo
War

Russia bolsters 'shadow fleet' defenses at expense of front-line drone units, military says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russia bolsters 'shadow fleet' defenses at expense of front-line drone units, military says
This photograph, taken earlier in May 2026 and released May 17, 2026, shows Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, known by the callsign "Madyar," at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces are reallocating drone units away from the battlefield to protect their "shadow fleet," amid intensified attacks on vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on July 18 on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces launched on July 6 an operation dubbed "MoLoCHKa," an acronym that translates from Ukrainian as "Moscow will fall because of Crimea," aimed at destroying Russia's "shadow fleet." Russia relies on a "shadow fleet" of mostly aging tankers operating under foreign flags to transport oil in an effort to bypass sanctions, embargoes, and the G7 price cap.

Russian forces have deployed up to 200 groups from the Rubicon unit, one of the most effective drone warfare units in the Russian army, Brovdi said.

The Ukrainian commander added that the deployment means each "shadow fleet" vessel will have an assigned group of soldiers tasked with its protection.

In addition to the Rubicon unit, which is being partially withdrawn from the front line, Russia has also deployed personnel and equipment from the 51st Air Defense Division, as well as from an anti-aircraft regiment of the Black Sea Fleet, according to Brovdi.

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces units hit 172 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels in a 13-day operation, including tankers, dry cargo ships, ferries, floating cranes, and tugs, the commander added.

Ukrainian forces struck 13 more Russian vessels, including eight dry cargo ships, one oil tanker, one gas tanker, two floating cranes, and one tugboat over the past day. The oil tanker was hit in the Sea of Azov, while all other vessels were targeted in the Black Sea, Brovdi said on July 18.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian military infrastructure deep inside Russia and in occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to weaken Moscow's ability to continue its war.

This summer, Ukraine also launched a campaign known as the "logistical lockdown," aimed at disrupting Russian military supply routes in occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in a June 17 interview with Pressing that Crimea could become "fully isolated" as a result of Ukrainian strikes, effectively turning the peninsula into "an island."

"Crimea is being isolated with the help of drones. And in the near future, it appears that Crimea will become an island. This could lead to very unexpected consequences for Russians," Fedorov said.

read also

Second day of protests erupts as Zelensky stands by decision to oust Defense Minister Fedorov

UkraineRussiaShadow fleetRussian armed forces
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 18
Friday, July 17
Video
Ukraine protests Zelensky’s decision to fire defense minister.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Denisova and Kateryna Hodunova speak with military analyst Mykola Bielieskov and opposition lawmaker Inna Sovsun about the conflict between Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, why Zelensky sided with Syrskyi, and what the shake-up could mean for Ukraine’s military, domestic politics, and war against Russia.

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian media defy court ban, publish forbidden report on top official's brother.

According to the report, Oleksiy Sukhachov’s brother Oleksandr has bought 143 apartments at a price far below their market value, with an apartment being valued at the price of a smartphone. The construction of the apartment buildings involved has been investigated by Oleksiy Sukhachov’s State Investigation Bureau, raising questions about a potential conflict of interest.

Show More

Editors' Picks