Russia blames ‘unfriendly state’ for 2024 Crocus Hall terrorist attack

by Olena Goncharova March 22, 2025 7:46 PM 1 min read
People light candles in honor of the victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, Russia, on March 23, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials have accused "the special services of an unfriendly state" of planning and organizing last year's deadly attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, where 145 people were killed.

Svetlana Petrenko, a representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, claimed the attack aimed to "destabilize the situation in Russia." She did not specify which country Russia blames but added that authorities have charged "six Central Asians" in absentia for allegedly recruiting and training the attackers.

Authorities have placed those six individuals on Russia’s wanted list while holding 19 suspects in custody in connection with the attack.

The four main suspects, identified by the media as Tajik citizens, appeared in a Moscow court last March on terrorism charges, showing signs of severe beatings. One suspect appeared barely conscious during the hearing.

The March 22, 2024, attack at Crocus City Hall was the deadliest in Russia in years, leaving hundreds wounded.

A faction of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying that gunmen opened fire on concertgoers before setting the building on fire. Despite this, Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly alleged—without providing evidence—that Ukraine played a role. Kyiv has strongly denied any involvement.

The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk

Author: Olena Goncharova

