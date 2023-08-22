Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple weapons at seven communities along the Sumy border on Aug. 22, injuring four people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Mortar shelling and kamikaze drone strikes on the community of Seredyna-Buda wounded four residents and damaged a multi-story building. Seven private cars were also damaged in the attack.

The Russian military also attacked the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Druzhba, Esman, and Bilopillia.

No further casualties were reported.

Russian forces hit the Sumy border with artillery, mines, grenade launchers, and unguided missiles, firing 20 times in 24 hours. The attacks caused 115 explosions.

The communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia face shelling nearly every day, multiple times a day.