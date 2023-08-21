Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 12 attacks at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 21, causing over 90 explosions, local military administration reported on Telegram.

The Russian military targeted five border communities, inlcuding Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka.

Multiple weapons were deployed against Sumy Oblast over the course of the day, including mortars, artillery, grenade launchers, and explosives, according to the military. Kransopillia community, located in the historic region of Sloboda Ukraine some 42 kilometers away from regional capital Sumy, was targeted the most on Aug. 21.

No casualties or damages to private property were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.