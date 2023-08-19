Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast cause 248 blasts in single day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 26 attacks at communities along the Sumy border on Aug. 19, causing 248 explosions and damaging private homes, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

In the community of Velyka Pysarivka, artillery shelling and grenade launcher attacks damaged a private apartment building.

Missile strikes on the community of Khotin damaged a private house and caused a fire at another home.

The Russian military targeted five additional border communities: Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Shalyhyne.

Multiple weapons were deployed against Sumy Oblast over the course of the day. In addition to those named above, Russian forces dropped mines, launched unguided missiles, and carried out mortar shelling.

No casualties were reported.

Intense shelling is a daily reality for the communities along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.