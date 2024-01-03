Skip to content
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times

by Dmytro Basmat January 3, 2024 2:55 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yunakivka came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, and rocket attacks. The administration recorded 46 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Khotin, with a population of about 2,200 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 24 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 10 kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
