Russia attacks Kharkiv for fourth consecutive day, 9 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has injured nine people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 10.

The city has been attacked by Russia for four days in a row. According to Syniehubov, Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the evening attack.

The strike hit civilian infrastructure and there is a "high rate of victims among the people who were in it," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

An evening attack on Jan. 9 damaged a medical building, a canteen, and a children's health center in Kharkiv, but no casualties were reported. S-300 missiles were also used in this attack.

On Jan. 8, Russian forces attacked the city in the morning, and on Jan. 7, the city came under a missile attack in the evening.