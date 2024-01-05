Skip to content
Governor: Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 6:46 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian police and a military expert examine debris outside a damaged residential building in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on Jan. 2, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some of the missiles that Russia used to strike the city of Kharkiv and the region in late December and early January were produced in a foreign country, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Jan. 5, as cited by ArmyInform.

The day before, the White House reported that Russia had already used ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea to attack Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force said it can’t confirm this information yet.

Syniehubov said at a press conference that Ukrainian authorities are still investigating the origin of the missiles Russia used to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

“The markings have been erased from these missiles, but we can see that the country of manufacture is not the Russian Federation."

According to the White House, Russian forces launched at least one of the North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine on Dec. 30, and this missile appears to have landed in an open field in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia also used multiple North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine on Jan. 2, Kirby said, including as part of its overnight mass attack that killed five people and injured 130 more.

One of the primary targets of the Jan. 2 mass attack was Kharkiv, which Russian troops hit with multiple Iskander ballistic missiles, killing two people and injuring over 60.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
