Governor: Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles

Some of the missiles that Russia used to strike the city of Kharkiv and the region in late December and early January were produced in a foreign country, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Jan. 5, as cited by ArmyInform.

The day before, the White House reported that Russia had already used ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea to attack Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force said it can’t confirm this information yet.

Syniehubov said at a press conference that Ukrainian authorities are still investigating the origin of the missiles Russia used to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

“The markings have been erased from these missiles, but we can see that the country of manufacture is not the Russian Federation."

According to the White House, Russian forces launched at least one of the North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine on Dec. 30, and this missile appears to have landed in an open field in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia also used multiple North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine on Jan. 2, Kirby said, including as part of its overnight mass attack that killed five people and injured 130 more.

One of the primary targets of the Jan. 2 mass attack was Kharkiv, which Russian troops hit with multiple Iskander ballistic missiles, killing two people and injuring over 60.