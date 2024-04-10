Skip to content
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa, Mykolaiv oblasts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 9:26 AM 2 min read
A firefighter at the scene of a fire in Mykolaiv Oblast following a Russian drone strike overnight on April 9-10, 2024. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
Russia carried out an overnight attack on energy infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported on April 10.

Russia targeted the two southern regions with a wave of attack drones, 12 of which were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, while another two were downed over Odesa Oblast, the Southern Defense Forces said.

As well as drones, Russian forces targeted Odesa with missiles. The attack damaged critical infrastructure and a transport company, injuring two employees, the Southern Defense Forces said.

"We are assessing the extent of damage to the power facility. A private house and several cars were also damaged," Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram.

According to the mayor, one person had been injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that firefighters put out a fire at an energy facility in Mykolaiv district, as well as a fire in the coastal settlement of Ochakiv, where downed drone fragments had set fire to an area of around 200 square meters.

The local authorities were forced to introduce emergency shutdowns as a result of the fire at the energy facility in Mykolaiv district, Governor Vitalii Kim reported early on April 10.

Kim later reported that as of 8 a.m. local time, "all previously disconnected consumers are now connected to electricity. Energy workers are working and doing their best to keep it that way."

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian attacks over the past day injured four people in Kharkiv, one person in Kharkiv Oblast, and one person in Kherson Oblast, according to the local authorities.

A Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured two others on April 9.

Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 10 that attacks elsewhere in the region over the past day had injured seven other civilians.

A woman was also killed on April 9 in a Russian attack on Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, a town that lies around 10 kilometers from the border with Russia in the north-east of Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.