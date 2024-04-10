Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa, Mykolaiv oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia carried out an overnight attack on energy infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported on April 10.

Russia targeted the two southern regions with a wave of attack drones, 12 of which were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, while another two were downed over Odesa Oblast, the Southern Defense Forces said.

As well as drones, Russian forces targeted Odesa with missiles. The attack damaged critical infrastructure and a transport company, injuring two employees, the Southern Defense Forces said.

"We are assessing the extent of damage to the power facility. A private house and several cars were also damaged," Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram.

According to the mayor, one person had been injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that firefighters put out a fire at an energy facility in Mykolaiv district, as well as a fire in the coastal settlement of Ochakiv, where downed drone fragments had set fire to an area of around 200 square meters.

The local authorities were forced to introduce emergency shutdowns as a result of the fire at the energy facility in Mykolaiv district, Governor Vitalii Kim reported early on April 10.

Kim later reported that as of 8 a.m. local time, "all previously disconnected consumers are now connected to electricity. Energy workers are working and doing their best to keep it that way."

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian attacks over the past day injured four people in Kharkiv, one person in Kharkiv Oblast, and one person in Kherson Oblast, according to the local authorities.

A Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured two others on April 9.

Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 10 that attacks elsewhere in the region over the past day had injured seven other civilians.

A woman was also killed on April 9 in a Russian attack on Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, a town that lies around 10 kilometers from the border with Russia in the north-east of Ukraine.