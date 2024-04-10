Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 drones, 2 missiles

by Olena Goncharova April 10, 2024 7:58 AM 1 min read
Drone debris is seen on the ground in Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of 17 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight and two Kh-59 missiles, the Air Force said in its morning update on April 10.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea. Russian forces also targeted Ukraine with at least two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile. The Air Force didn't specify whether those missiles were intercepted.

The drones wete intercepted over Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblast. The air defense also downed two Kh-59 missiles in the evening of April 9.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian army were involved in repelling the attack.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on April 9, Ukraine’s air defense downed 20 drones.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Most popular

News Feed

2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
6:50 PM

Borrell: Wider war in Europe 'no longer a fantasy.'

The European Union needs more funds to prepare for a potential full-scale conflict, as the risk of war in Europe beyond Ukraine is "no longer a fantasy," the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on April 9.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.