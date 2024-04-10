Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 drones, 2 missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of 17 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight and two Kh-59 missiles, the Air Force said in its morning update on April 10.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea. Russian forces also targeted Ukraine with at least two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile. The Air Force didn't specify whether those missiles were intercepted.

The drones wete intercepted over Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblast. The air defense also downed two Kh-59 missiles in the evening of April 9.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian army were involved in repelling the attack.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on April 9, Ukraine’s air defense downed 20 drones.