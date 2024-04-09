Military: Infrastructure facility hit in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast late on April 9, damaging its administrative and technical buildings, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

Ukraine's southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Following the collapse of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year, Russia launched a campaign of large-scale attacks against Odesa Oblast's port infrastructure and agricultural facilities.

Russia targeted Odesa Oblast with Kh-59 missiles, two of which were destroyed by air defense over the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said.

An infrastructure facility in the region was hit and damaged, but there were no casualties, according to the report.