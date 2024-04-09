Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Odesa, infrastructure, Russian attack, War
Military: Infrastructure facility hit in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova April 9, 2024 11:56 PM 1 min read
A cargo ship off the coast of Odesa Oblast on Nov. 9, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast late on April 9, damaging its administrative and technical buildings, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

Ukraine's southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Following the collapse of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year, Russia launched a campaign of large-scale attacks against Odesa Oblast's port infrastructure and agricultural facilities.

Russia targeted Odesa Oblast with Kh-59 missiles, two of which were destroyed by air defense over the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said.

An infrastructure facility in the region was hit and damaged, but there were no casualties, according to the report.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
6:50 PM

Borrell: Wider war in Europe 'no longer a fantasy.'

The European Union needs more funds to prepare for a potential full-scale conflict, as the risk of war in Europe beyond Ukraine is "no longer a fantasy," the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on April 9.
