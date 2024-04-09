Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast town kills woman

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2024 5:52 PM 1 min read
Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus is seen during a briefing on March 4, 2024. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast killed a woman on April 8, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia and was invaded and partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv Oblast in April 2022, but due to its proximity to the border, the region is still being attacked regularly.

Russia used artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out the attack, Chaus said on Telegram.

Semenivka, with a pre-war population of around 7,800 people, lies just around 10 kilometers from the border with Russia.

A Russian drone attacked a bus in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast on March 22, injuring three people, according to Chaus.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:50 PM

Borrell: Wider war in Europe 'no longer a fantasy.'

The European Union needs more funds to prepare for a potential full-scale conflict, as the risk of war in Europe beyond Ukraine is "no longer a fantasy," the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on April 9.
11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
