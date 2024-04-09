Governor: Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast town kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast killed a woman on April 8, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia and was invaded and partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv Oblast in April 2022, but due to its proximity to the border, the region is still being attacked regularly.

Russia used artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out the attack, Chaus said on Telegram.

Semenivka, with a pre-war population of around 7,800 people, lies just around 10 kilometers from the border with Russia.

A Russian drone attacked a bus in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast on March 22, injuring three people, according to Chaus.