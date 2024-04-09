Mayor: Russian guided bombs hit Kharkiv downtown, injuring at least 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on April 9, injuring at least three people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said based on preliminary data.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Ukraine's second-largest city with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, reportedly destroying almost all of its energy infrastructure.

The search for victims of the latest attack is ongoing, Terekhov said.

Five people suffered the Russian strike against industrial zone and a central park in Kharkiv on April 7, according to the local authorities.