Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on May 5.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Yunakivka, and Velyka Pysarivka.

Officials recorded 33 strikes with mortars and missiles in the settlements. The administration didn’t provide information about casualties.

Russian forces launched missiles from a helicopter on the Znob-Novhorodske community damaging residential buildings.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.