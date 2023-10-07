Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 7, the local military administration reported.

The attacks caused at least 54 explosions throughout the day.

The Russian military launched 10 attacks, striking the border settlements of Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Putyvl.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia. On Oct. 6, an explosive device killed a 14-year-old in Okhtyrka.