Explosive kills child in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 14-year-old has died after discovering explosives near his family home in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast on Oct. 6, according to Suspilne. The explosion occurred around 10:00 a. m. local time as the boy was unravelling fishing line in their family's yard.

The boy's family was inside their home when the explosion occurred. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The incident comes amid a barrage of ongoing Russian shelling on Oct. 6, with a total of 51 explosions recorded throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne came under fire. The Russian military targeted Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, and Shalyhyne with mortar strikes, while in Velyka Pysarivka drones dropped explosives over the community.

There was no information on damage to civilian or military infrastructure as a result of the shelling at the time of publication.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.