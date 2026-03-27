Rubio meets Ukraine's foreign minister as G7 discusses support for Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended a G7 Foreign Affairs Ministerial session on support for Ukraine and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on March 27 in France.

The two-day gathering focused on Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, with discussions centered on continued support for Kyiv and stronger sanctions pressure on Moscow.

"The United States' role in advancing peace efforts remains critical. Ukraine's (peace) proposals are realistic and feasible," Sybiha said after the meeting with Rubio.

"We discussed developments in the Middle East. Ukraine's position is that the regimes in Moscow and Tehran are collaborating to prolong the war. And both must face constant pressure."

Foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States convened under the French presidency at the Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay near Paris.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted the need for unity in support of Ukraine.

"We want to prevent further destabilisation, safeguard our economic freedom and develop prospects for an end to the hostilities and for the day after," Wadephul said prior to the meeting.

"Putin must know that anyone who reduces cities in Ukraine to rubble and terrorises the civilian population cannot expect any leniency. Ukraine must be able to rely on the G7."

Sybiha also held bilateral meetings with counterparts from France, Italy, Canada, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia during the gathering.

"I am grateful for the invitation, the warm welcome, and France's leadership in ensuring that support for Ukraine remains a top priority on the agenda," Sybiha said.