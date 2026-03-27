US senators move to sanction Hungary over blocking Ukraine support

Two U.S. senators plan to introduce a bipartisam legislation that would impose sanctions on senior Hungarian officials accused of obstructing aid to Ukraine, according to a draft bill shared with the Kyiv Independent on March 27.

The proposed Block Putin Act, introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis, comes amid rising tensions between Kyiv and Budapest over Russian oil supplies and Hungary's opposition to new EU support measures for Ukraine.

The dispute centers on the Druzhba pipeline, a major route transporting Russian crude through Ukraine to Central Europe. The pipeline has been offline since late January following a Russian strike, putting pressure on Budapest, which relies on Russian energy.

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has blocked new EU sanctions on Russia and a planned loan to Ukraine since the disruption. Orban is widely regarded as one of the EU's most Kremlin-friendly leaders.

If adopted, the bill would require U.S. President Donald Trump to impose financial sanctions and visa bans on Hungarian officials involved in procuring Russian oil and gas and in obstructing a planned 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine.

The Druzhba network remains one of the world's largest oil pipeline systems and a key source of supply for Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU member states still importing Russian crude through the route.

"When the rest of Europe is rightfully weaning off Russian energy, Hungary has doubled down," Shaheen said. "Hungary's payments for Russian oil and gas to the tune of billions of euros has buoyed Putin's finances and bolstered Russia's war effort."

The legislation would allow sanctions to be lifted if Hungary adopts and begins implementing a credible, public, time-bound plan to end reliance on Russian oil and gas and refrains from obstructing Ukraine assistance for at least 180 days.

It would also require the U.S. State and Treasury departments to provide a report explaining any exemptions granted to Hungary. The draft does not list specific individuals who could face sanctions and doesn't mention Orban.

The Kyiv Independent has learned that Budapest intends to maintain its position on sanctions and the EU loan until Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline resume.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that the damaged pumping station in Lviv Oblast could be restored within one and a half months.

"This bill holds senior Hungarian officials accountable while giving Hungary a clear path to get back in line with its allies by ending its reliance on Russian energy and stopping its obstruction of support for Ukraine," Tillis said.

"The United States and our allies must remain united in supporting Ukraine and in cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Putin's war."

It remains unclear whether the legislation will pass.

Trump has previously criticized Europe's continued dependence on Russian oil, although Orban is widely viewed as one of his closest allies in Europe.