Reuters: US Ukraine aid brought major investments to Texas, Arizona, Pennsylvania

by Martin Fornusek November 29, 2023 9:23 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden on Nov. 2, 2023, in the White House. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House has been highlighting the financial benefits of arming Ukraine to individual U.S. states to muster Republican support for further aid, Reuters reported on Nov. 28.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration reportedly circulated documents showcasing $27 billion worth of investments and spending on arms production to each state.

The documents, seen by Reuters, show that the aid brought $2.36 billion to Pennsylvania, where three of the eight Republican Congress members voted against the support.

Assistance for Kyiv also poured $1.45 to Texas, where 18 of 25 representatives voted against the aid, and $2.2 billion to Arizona, where three of six Republicans voted against it.

The White House's $106 billion funding package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, is meeting opposition from House Republicans, namely from a hard-line faction close to former President Donald Trump.

The Senate announced a vote on the bill as early as Dec. 4, but some officials believe it will not be passed earlier than 2024.

As the U.S. defense packages for Ukraine are running thin, the Biden administration began underscoring the domestic benefits of the aid.

Profits of several U.S. defense contractors have surpassed expectations as the Pentagon seeks to backfill the military supplies sent to Ukraine, such as 155 mm artillery systems and shells, Stryker armored vehicles, and Abrams tanks.

US Speaker Johnson says he’s confident Ukraine, Israel aid will pass House
U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence and optimism in Congress’ ability to secure additional funding for both Israel and Ukraine, he said in Florida on Nov. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova


Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

