US Speaker Johnson says he’s confident Ukraine, Israel aid will pass House

by Olena Goncharova November 28, 2023 2:36 AM 2 min read
Newly elected Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks in the chamber after his election at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence and optimism in Congress' ability to secure additional funding for both Israel and Ukraine, he said in Florida on Nov. 27.

The Speaker has consistently maintained the stance that funding for Israel and Ukraine should be kept separate. He has urged the U.S. Senate to consider a bill passed by the House, which linked aid to Israel with cuts in funding to the Internal Revenue Service.

Johnson emphasized that support for Ukraine should be contingent upon implementing changes to U.S. border policies.

“Ukraine is another priority. Of course, we can’t allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe," Johnson said.

"If there is to be additional assistance to Ukraine — which most members of Congress believe is important — we have to also work on changing our own border policy,” Johnson said.

“There’s been a lot of thoughtful negotiation ongoing with that. I think most of our Senate colleagues recognize that those two things need to move together because we owe that to the American people.”

To date, the U.S. has provided approximately $44.2 billion in military assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and more than $47 billion in military assistance since Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Author: Olena Goncharova
6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
