Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: White House sells Ukraine aid as economic boon at home

by Martin Fornusek October 25, 2023 10:49 PM 2 min read
An airport vehicle pulls a portion of a shipment of weapons that include Javelin anti-tank missiles and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by the United States military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2022, in Boryspil, Ukraine. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been quietly urging Democratic and Republican lawmakers to highlight the domestic economic benefits of supporting Ukraine, Politico reported on Oct. 25.

The White House had reportedly asked Ukraine-sympathetic Congress members from both parties to present military support for Kyiv as a way to bring new jobs to Americans, the news outlet said, citing undisclosed presidential aides and lawmakers.

"As we replenish our stocks of weapons, we are partnering with the U.S. defense industry to increase our capacity and meet the needs of the U.S. and our allies both now and in the future," the copy of the White House's talking points, obtained by Politico, reportedly said.

Biden all in on aid to Ukraine, yet House remains an issue
In a prime-time address from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was going to send Congress an “urgent” funding request for aid to Ukraine and Israel on Oct. 20. The administration will attempt to push for $105 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as the
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

"This supplemental request invests over $50 billion in the American defense industrial base — ensuring our military continues to be the most ready, capable, and best equipped fighting force the world has ever seen — and expanding production lines, strengthening the American economy and creating new American jobs."

According to the outlet, this shift in messaging indicates that selling support for Ukraine only from the prism of national security may not be sufficient anymore.

Biden may be tweaking his strategy in order to win Congress's approval for his $106 billion foreign aid funding package, which includes over $61 billion for Ukraine.

The U.S. military assistance to Kyiv, which represents the largest portion of Ukraine's foreign defense aid, did indeed provide a boost to the American defense industry, Reuters reported.

Profits of several U.S. defense contractors have surpassed expectations as the Pentagon seeks to backfill the military supplies sent to Ukraine. These include 155 mm artillery systems and shells, Stryker armored vehicles, and Abrams tanks, Reuters said.

Trump ally, Ukraine-skeptic Mike Johnson elected U.S. House Speaker
Johnson, a representative from Louisiana, was one of ex-President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in his attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
