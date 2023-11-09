Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pentagon: Defense aid packages for Ukraine getting smaller

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 1:49 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government is continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine but the packages are getting smaller, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated in a press conference on Nov. 9.

"Allies and partners are continuing to support Ukraine, we are continuing to support Ukraine in what they need in their fight," Singh said. "You saw a package that we rolled out last week. We're going to continue to roll out packages, they just are getting smaller."

Earlier this week, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. has already spent 96% of the funds allocated for Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Singh confirmed that the U.S. has "used up all of USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative] funding."

"We only have $1 billion left in existing resources to back fill U.S. stocks. We still do have a small amount of PDA left, but as you've seen, our packages have been getting smaller because we have had to meter out our support for Ukraine."

Funding to Ukraine has become a political controversy in the U.S. in recent weeks, with the Biden administration strongly backing continued support while partisan battles over aid rock the legislature.

The White House presented a broad funding package of $105 billion several weeks ago that tied together $61 billion in aid for Ukraine with around $14 billion for Israel, as well as other items.

This plan encountered opposition from House Republicans and recently appointed Speaker Mike Johnson, who said that backing Tel Aviv in its fight against Hamas takes priority and proposed a stand-alone funding bill for Israel.

Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-sponsored bill to provide emergency aid for Israel without sending any funds to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia continuing to throw infantry, equipment at Avdiivka as it attacks from 3 sides
Key developments on Nov. 9: * National Guard: Russia attacks Avdiivka from 3 directions * Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization * Russia claims Ukrainian Neptune missile downed over Black Sea * Russian proxies claim Ukrainian strike on occupied Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast * Ukraine brings b…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.