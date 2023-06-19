Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Ukraine meets 2 out of 7 conditions to start EU membership talks, sources say

by Dinara Khalilova June 19, 2023 10:55 PM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky talk during their meeting in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the European Commission's interim assessment, Ukraine has met two out of seven conditions to launch the EU accession talks, Reuters reported on June 19, citing its sources within the bloc.

The oral assessment set to be presented this week will say that Ukraine has fully met the criteria related to judicial reform and media law, the publication wrote.

According to the European Commission's press secretary, cited by Interfax, the presentation will be made on June 22 during an informal EU General Affairs Council meeting.

"There is progress. The report will be moderately positive," one of the unnamed officials told Reuters." It's not about embellishing reality but recognizing progress, there have been prominent anti-corruption cases to name, for example."

Search related to ex-Supreme Court head corruption case uncovers $500,000 stash
According to the authorities, the cash was stored by the alleged accomplices of the detained ex-Supreme Court head Vsevolod Kniazev, who stands accused of bribery.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Another EU official said that Brussels "would never adopt a negative tone towards Ukraine at the moment" as the bloc is set to highlight Ukraine's success amid Russia's all-out war.

"Judiciary reforms have seen some progress, though there are still key ones to be carried out. Not all is satisfactory," the official told Reuters, mentioning Ukraine's "anti-oligarch" law as insufficient.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, discussing further financial support for Ukraine and the EU's upcoming sanctions package against Russia.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and was granted candidacy status in June 2022. On Feb. 11, Zelensky said that Ukraine wanted to become a member in two years.

Membership in the European Union has long been a key aspiration for Ukraine. To achieve that goal, the country needs to fulfill European Commission conditions on issues related to justice, the rule of law, and anti-corruption efforts, among others.

Ukraine's progress in fulfilling these conditions has only been subject to expert assessments yet. After the oral evaluation, the European Commission will give an official one in October.

Zelensky calls for unity, decisiveness among Europe’s leaders in Moldova summit address
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Europe’s leaders during the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova on June 1, calling for unity and decisiveness in facing Russia’s aggression and building peace. As the three key points of his speech, Zelensky listed providing Ukraine wit…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.