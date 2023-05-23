Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Search related to ex-Supreme Court head corruption case uncovers $500,000 stash

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 2:51 PM 1 min read
U.S. dollars discovered in a search related to the corruption case of the ex-Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev. (Source: NABU / Official Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A search conducted on May 22 by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) found around $500,000 in cash stored by the alleged accomplices of the detained ex-Supreme Court head Vsevolod Kniazev, who stands accused of bribery.

NABU and SAPO are currently investigating the origins and the purpose of these funds, NABU reported on May 23.

Judging by the photographs published by the anti-corruption agency, the money was found in bank deposit boxes.

The head of Ukraine’s court Vsevolod Knaizev was detained on May 15 for taking a $2.7 million bribe, after which he was dismissed from his position by a vote of no confidence and formally charged with corruption.

The dismissed judge was allegedly receiving money from people supporting the court's decision in favor of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago. Zhevago denied bribing the judge.

The Supreme Court considered the case on Zhevago's ownership of 40.19% of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, part of the Ferrexpo group. In April, the cpurt ruled to allow Zhevago to keep the shares.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.