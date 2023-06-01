Zelensky calls for unity, decisiveness among Europe’s leaders in Moldova summit address

This audio is created with AI assistance

Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Europe’s leaders during the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova on June 1, calling for unity and decisiveness in facing Russia’s aggression and building peace.

As the three key points of his speech, Zelensky listed providing Ukraine with protection against Russian attacks, the expansion of NATO and EU, and a clear pathway for Kyiv to join NATO.

Ukraine’s president mentioned the most recent Russian attack against Kyiv, which cost the lives of three people, including a child, and injured 10 more.

This illustrates the need for Patriot air defense systems and advanced Western fighter jets, Zelensky commented.

As his second point, the president highlighted the importance of NATO in ensuring peace and security for its members.

"We see who the aggressor is. Let's see where exactly the aggression is taking place. Russia is afraid of NATO - it's true - and tries to swallow only those who are outside the common security space," Zelensky commented.

Accession of countries like Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and maybe eventually Belarus to NATO and the EU will prevent frozen and open conflicts, the president said. It will also shield the new members from open aggression or creeping occupation by Russia.

Ukraine’s head of state called for a clear invitation to NATO membership to be presented during the July summit in Vilnius, and a decision on the EU accession to be made in the fall.

Zelensky also highlighted the importance of international security guarantees for Ukraine and the need for the implementation of Kyiv’s Peace Formula.

The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination among European countries, created in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The platform aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to solve issues of common interest as well as to strengthen Europe's security and stability.

Moldova is hosting the second summit of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca. The group met for the first time in October 2022 in Prague.

