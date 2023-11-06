Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia, Saudi Arabia to restrict supply of crude oil through end of year

by Abbey Fenbert November 6, 2023 5:23 AM 2 min read
The Russian company Tatneft at work in an oil field in Tatarstan on June 4, 2023. (Alexander Manzyuk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporters, confirmed that their voluntary crude oil supply cuts would continue until the end of 2023, Reuters reported on Nov. 5.

The cuts will drive up oil prices worldwide.

A source in the Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed in a statement that the country would continue to cut production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

"This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets," the source said.

Russia then announced it would maintain its voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd through the end of the year.

OPEC+, an umbrella which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, primarily Russia, has imposed restrictions on crude oil supplies since last year and called for additional cuts in April 2023.

The stated aim of the restrictions is the stability of the global oil market.

United States President Joe Biden warned of "consequences" for Saudi Arabia after OPEC imposed supply cuts in Oct. 2022, criticizing the Riyadh government for coordinating with Moscow.

Higher oil prices could help Moscow fund its war against Ukraine and combat the impact of Western sanctions.

Opinion: Ratcheting up the pressure on Russia’s oil revenues
By declining to include funding for Ukraine as part of the recent deal to avert a government shutdown, the U.S. Congress sent a signal of encouragement to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That makes tightening the price cap on Russian oil exports all the more important. WASHINGTON, DC/CAMBRIDGE –…
The Kyiv IndependentSimon Johnson
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.