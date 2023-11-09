Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Germany to send jets to Romania to patrol NATO flank

by Martin Fornusek November 9, 2023 9:25 AM 1 min read
German Eurofighters are seen in the sky during a visit of Germany's Defence Minister at the naval base in Eckernfoerde, northern Germany on February 21, 2023. (Axel Heimken/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, Reuters reported on Nov. 9, citing an undisclosed security source.

Berlin will also deploy up to 80 soldiers to a military base near the Romanian city of Constanta, with the first of them scheduled to depart later on Nov. 9.

The report comes weeks after the latest case of a suspected Russian drone debris found on Romanian soil in the wake of Moscow's attacks against Ukrainian Danube ports, lying only a few hundred meters from Romania's border.

Bucharest responded by tightening security measures along its border with Ukraine, namely by setting up bomb shelters, air raid warnings, and anti-drone systems.

NATO denounced Russian actions in the area as "destabilizing" but said it sees no indication of an intentional attack against an alliance member.

In reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO has been increasing its presence in Romania. A French-led allied battlegroup has been deployed in the country for the purposes of "deterrence and defense."

NATO allies also help police Romania's airspace. The U.S. sent four additional F-16 jets to help patrol the country in Sepetember.

Zelensky: First Dutch F-16 jets already in Romania
Five Dutch F-16 fighter jets have already arrived at a training center in Romania to help prepare Ukrainian pilots for flying the aircraft, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 7.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
