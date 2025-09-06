KI logo
Putin will not dictate terms of Ukraine peace, Canada's Carney cautions

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney speaks to supporters at a victory party in Ottawa, Ontario on April 29, 2025. (Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not dictate the terms of peace in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sept. 5.

"Mr. Putin is the cause of this war, he's the reason for the killing," Carney told reporters. "He is not going to dictate the terms of the peace."

Putin earlier on Sept. 5 threatened potential peacekeeping forces, saying that foreign troops on Ukrainian soil would be considered "legitimate targets for destruction."

Ukraine and its allies have held talks in recent days on what security guarantees could be given to Kyiv if a ceasefire or peace deal is reached amid intensified efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin "has not yet come to terms with the need for peace," Carney said, adding that Kyiv's allies will impose new sanctions on Russia and will continue to support Ukraine "when there is a cessation of hostility."

Carney met President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine's Independence Day, which fell on Aug. 24, in his first official trip to Kyiv. At the visit, the Canadian leader announced a military aid package worth over $700 million.

Zelensky and representatives of 39 countries met in Paris on Sept. 4 for a meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" to discuss what security guarantees could be provided to Kyiv by Ukraine's allies if a ceasefire or peace deal is reached.

Trump spoke by phone with Zelensky and European leaders on Sept. 4, just hours after the meeting was held.

Speaking at a press conference held after the joint call, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries are ready to send peacekeeping troops or provide other support to Ukraine.

"Germany, Italy, and Poland are definitely among Ukraine's security guarantors. We won't go into details yet, but we already have an understanding (of cooperation)," Zelensky added.

Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

