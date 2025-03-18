Trump, Putin call 'going well,' White House official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has been speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 10:00 a.m. EDT, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said on X.

The call follows U.S.-led negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv accepted the deal during talks in Jeddah on March 11, prompting the U.S. to resume military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

"Happening now — President Trump is currently in the Oval Office speaking with President Vladimir Putin of Russia since 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call is going well, and still in progress," he said on X.

The call was still in progress as of 11:30 a.m. EDT, according to Scavino.

On March 13, Putin said Russia was willing to accept the ceasefire but demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not mobilize troops, conduct training, or receive military assistance during the truce, making it potentially vulnerable to renewed Russian aggression.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "very much" looking forward to the call with Putin, adding that "many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains."

"Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier death and it must end NOW," Trump wrote on March 17.

Trump earlier said discussions would include territorial matters and power plants.

To discuss the proposal, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow this week, where Putin reportedly signaled openness to the U.S. plan.