The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Trump, Putin call 'going well,' White House official says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2025 5:17 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) chats with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has been speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 10:00 a.m. EDT, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said on X.

The call follows U.S.-led negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv accepted the deal during talks in Jeddah on March 11, prompting the U.S. to resume military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

"Happening now — President Trump is currently in the Oval Office speaking with President Vladimir Putin of Russia since 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call is going well, and still in progress," he said on X.

The call was still in progress as of 11:30 a.m. EDT, according to Scavino.

On March 13, Putin said Russia was willing to accept the ceasefire but demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not mobilize troops, conduct training, or receive military assistance during the truce, making it potentially vulnerable to renewed Russian aggression.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "very much" looking forward to the call with Putin, adding that "many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains."

"Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier death and it must end NOW," Trump wrote on March 17.

Trump earlier said discussions would include territorial matters and power plants.

To discuss the proposal, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow this week, where Putin reportedly signaled openness to the U.S. plan.

Who is to gain more from a ceasefire — Russia or Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 17 that he expects to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that Moscow has yet to agree to. Russia has declined to immediately accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal, with the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.