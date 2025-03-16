This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is ready to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, but remains firm on several key areas, the U.K. news outlet the Independent reported on March 16, citing senior Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv has agreed to accept a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, provided Russia also abides by its terms. U.S. officials are currently negotiating with Moscow on the details of the proposal.

"We are really willing to make peace, but we need a long-lasting peace, not a short ceasefire," a high-level Ukrainian source told the Independent, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We do not want our children fighting this battle."

Ukraine has four key terms that must be upheld in order for the full-scale war to end, sources said. These are:

No further territory ceded to Russia , including territory in the partially-occupied regions of Ukraine

, including territory in the partially-occupied regions of Ukraine The return of thousands of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia

to Russia The return of thousands of civilians illegally detained by Russia

by Russia International security guarantees in the event Moscow breaks the terms of any future ceasefire

Kyiv is prepared to accept a freeze along the current battle lines, sources told the Independent, but will not surrender any more territory to Russia despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of fully occupying Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

"It is not reasonable to demand that, for example, Zaporizhzhia or Kherson be fully handed over — that sounds like a f*** off to us," an official said.

The White House has insisted that both Russia and Ukraine will have to make compromises in order to end the war, calling Ukraine's goal of restoring its pre-2014 borders "unrealistic."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the Ukraine-U.S. talks in Saudi Arabia on March 11 included discussions about potential "territorial concessions" as part of a negotiated settlement with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 12 that Ukraine "will not recognize any occupied territories as Russia's" as a condition of any peace deal.

"This is the most important red line," he said.

Putin said on March 13 that Russia is ready to agree to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, but only if Kyiv accepts a series of oppressive demands. These include guarantees that Kyiv will not mobilize or train troops or accept any military aid during the truce.

"Putin is playing games. We have made a strong move — now it is his turn," sources told the Independent.

“We have proved we are reasonable; we are willing to have peace — if Russia doesn't agree, the whole world will see they are liars."