Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Peace Negotiations, United States
Edit post

Putin to push for barring Ukraine's NATO accession in expected talks with Trump, FT reports

by Martin Fornusek January 11, 2025 2:01 PM 2 min read
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin's main goals in any peace negotiations include prohibiting Ukraine from ever entering NATO and reducing allied military presence in the eastern flank, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 10, citing a former Kremlin official and a source who discussed the matter with Putin.

The news comes as the Kremlin signaled willingness to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to hammer out a deal on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. No concrete plans or date have been set, though Moscow said any face-to-face meeting would occur only after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump vowed to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table and swiftly end the full-scale war that nears its third anniversary. Earlier this week, he told reporters that arrangements for a meeting with Putin are underway.

The U.S. president-elect said previously that specific peace proposals are still being worked out. A pitch leaked from Trump's team — freezing the front lines, postponing Ukraine's NATO accession by 20 years, and deploying European peacekeepers on the ground — has already been rejected by Russia.

Trump's incoming peace envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that the president-elect's aim is not to "give something to Putin or the Russians" but to "save Ukraine and save their sovereignty." Nevertheless, Trump has often voiced sympathies for the Russian leader, prompting fears he might cut a deal unfavorable to Ukraine.

Putin's two reported main goals mirror demands raised by Moscow shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion. The Biden administration and NATO allies rejected the demands at the time.

Ukraine has ramped up its efforts to join the alliance after the outbreak of the full-scale war, calling in the best possible guarantee that Russia will not resume its aggression in the future. President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Ukraine could enter NATO gradually, with the collective defense principle initially not extending to occupied territories.

The push for peace talks comes as both Kyiv and Moscow face mounting challenges connected to the ongoing war.

Ukrainian forces struggle to hold back Russia's advance in the east due to manpower shortages while the future of Western support grows uncertain under Trump. Chances of retaking the fifth of Ukraine's territory that Russia occupies appear increasingly slim, at least in the foreseeable future.

In turn, Russia grapples with soaring inflation caused by record military spending, and its casualties are believed to range between 600,000-800,000 dead and wounded, outpacing all of Moscow's post-World War II conflicts combined.

Ukraine ‘will do everything’ it can to obtain security guarantees, end war in 2025, Zelensky says
“It is our dream to obtain these (security) guarantees this year and to end the war this year. We will do everything to achieve this,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 on Jan. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.