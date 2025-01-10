Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Trump Russia
Kremlin 'welcomes' Trump's 'readiness' for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova January 10, 2025 12:52 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Sergei Bobylyov / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)
The Kremlin on Jan. 10 said it "welcomed" President-elect Donald Trump's "readiness" for talks, but added plans for any face-to-face meeting would not be drawn up until after his inauguration later this month.

Trump said on Jan. 9 that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to meet with him, and that preparations for a meeting are underway.

"He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, adding: "President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess."

Speaking to Russian media on Jan. 10, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "no conditions are required" for such a meeting.

"(Only) a mutual desire and political will to conduct a dialogue and resolve existing problems through dialogue is required," he said.

"We see that Mr. Trump also declares his readiness to resolve problems through dialogue, we welcome this," he added.

But Peskov added there were not currently any concrete plans for a meeting.

Trump is to take office on Jan. 20. During his presidential campaign, Trump claimed that he would be able to end the war in Ukraine quickly, in part because of his allegedly good relationship with Putin.

Putin, on Dec. 19, said that he was prepared to meet with Trump at "any time" to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Since then, Russian officials have dismissed reported peace deals from Trump's team, saying they do not meet Putin's terms.

Trump's push for a quick end to the war has led to fears that Kyiv will be pressured into unfavorable concessions, including loss of land. About 20% of Ukrainian territory is currently under occupation by Russian forces.

Trump's nominee for special Ukraine peace envoy, retired general Keith Kellogg, has praised Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue with the Russian president, and criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for refusing to do so.

Kellogg said on Jan. 8 that the administration aims to end the war in 100 days.

News Feed

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
