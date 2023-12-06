Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Nepal uncovers smuggling ring for Russian army recruitment

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2023 6:22 PM 2 min read
An aircraft as seen on final approach flying for landing at the runway of Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal on 17 April 2022. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Nepali police have detained 10 people suspected of charging local youths exorbitant rates for travel visas to Russia, and then sending them to join the Russian military, Reuters reported on Dec. 6, citing a Nepali official.

Nepal urged on Dec. 5 the Russian government to stop recruiting Nepalese citizens into its army, amid growing reports of Nepalese mercenaries being killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The suspects charged unemployed youths up to $9,000 to travel on tourist visas to Russia through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and "then sent them for illegal recruitment into the Russian army," Kathmandu District Police chief Bhupendra Khatri told Reuters.

Nepal has so far confirmed the deaths of at least six Nepali nationals who were serving in the Russian army in Ukraine, the Kathmandu Post earlier reported.

The government lacks accurate data on how many of its citizens are currently fighting for Russia, but Milan Raj Tuladhar, the Nepalese ambassador to Moscow, told the Kathmandu Post that up to 200 have served in the Russian army.

"We have urged the Russian government to discourage entry and recruitment of Nepali nationals," Tuladhar said.

Tuladhar has also asked the Nepal government "to take stringent measures to curb smuggling of Nepali citizens to Russia."

Kathmandu District Police chief Bhupendra Khatri told Reuters that the detentions were part of a "case of human smuggling" and "organized crime."

Khatri said that "we are discussing with the government lawyers about the case and will produce them to the court," according to Reuters.

The case mirrors that of Cuba, which in September uncovered a human trafficking ring aimed at recruiting people to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

The U.K.'s Defense Ministry reported in September that Russia was trying to recruit foreigners and migrant workers to avoid announcing another mobilization drive before the presidential elections, which are to be held in 2024.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia seeking to suppress domestic anti-mobilization sentiment
Russian authorities have sought to discredit the rare public display of dissent as well as offering increased cash payments for the families of mobilized soldiers if they agree to not protest.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.