Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Cuba uncovers human trafficking ring for Russian military recruitment

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2023 3:12 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cuba has uncovered a human trafficking ring aimed at recruiting people to fight for Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine, the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sept. 4.

According to the statement, the human trafficking network detected by the Cuban Interior Ministry "operates from Russia in order to incorporate Cuban citizens... into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine."

"Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in these activities," the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry said, adding that it "firmly rejects" these actions.

In January 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to increase the number of service members to 1.5 million from 2023 to 2026, according to a briefing of Russia's defense ministry.

On Sept. 3, the U.K.'s Defense Ministry reported that Russia was trying to recruit foreigners to avoid announcing a new mobilization before the presidential elections, which are to be held in 2024.

Russia reportedly tried to attract migrants from Central Asia to take part in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine by promising them accelerated citizenship and a salary of up to $4,160 dollars, while spreading adverts offering up to $5,140 as initial payments and $1,973 salaries to nationals from Armenia and Kazakhstan.

On March 24, Bloomberg reported that Russia planned to recruit another 400,000 contractors for a further offensive in Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
