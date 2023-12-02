Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia seeking to suppress domestic anti-mobilization sentiment

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 3:09 PM 3 min read
Russian police officers, with the letter "Z" on their uniforms, brutally detain a protester during an anti-mobilization protest on Sept. 21, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government is using different means to try and suppress a growing anti-mobilization movement stemming from the wives of deployed Russian soldiers, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Dec. 2.

Russian authorities have sought to discredit the rare public display of dissent as well as offering increased cash payments for the families of mobilized soldiers if they agree to not protest.

A grassroots movement protesting the extended deployment of mobilized soldiers has been more vocal in Russia in recent weeks, with one of the major outlets for discontent being expressed on a Telegram channel called "The Way Home."

The channel is labeled "fake" by the platform, which the U.K. Defense Ministry said was likely the result of "instigation of pro-Kremlin actors."

British Intelligence: Mobilization ahead of March 2024 Russian presidential election ‘highly unlikely’
The chances of a new round of mobilization in Russia before the upcoming presidential election in March 2024 are low, the British Ministry of Defense wrote on Oct. 10. Such a move would likely be unpopular, and although elections in Russia are tightly controlled, they are still “a core tool of polit…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

According to an article by The New York Times on Nov. 28, protesters said that they were angry that many of the soldiers originally mobilized in late 2022 are still serving in Ukraine one year later.

The wives and families of the mobilized soldiers said that, at the very least, they want a rotation of troops.

Russian State Duma Defence Committee Chair Andrei Kartapolov said on Sept. 15 that mobilized soldiers were required to serve for the duration of the Ukraine war.

Russian authorities have not implemented the heavy-handed approach often used against protests in Russia, perhaps in part because the movement is not against the war.

"The groups protesting take pains to stress that they are not unpatriotic and that they strive to respect the law," The New York Times said.

In one of the popular videos shared on Telegram, one of the women protesting said, "If he did something heroic, spilled blood for his country sincerely, then maybe it was time to return to his family."

In the immediate aftermath of the full-scale invasion, there were explicitly anti-war protests across Russia, which the Russian police watchdog OVD-Info said resulted in the arrest of around 13,000 people in 147 different Russian cities.

Protests again broke out after mobilization was announced in late September 2022. As in this new movement, the trigger appeared to be a reaction to the war coming home, and resistance to seeing themselves or family members be sent to Ukraine, rather than anti-war sentiment per se.

Where is Russia’s anti-war opposition?
For many Ukrainians, watching queues of conscription-age Russians fleeing the specter of mobilization has proven bittersweet. Each body that crosses the border into Kazakhstan, Armenia, or Georgia is one less soldier to occupy Ukrainian soil. But why have the same crowds failed to appear at anti-wa…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.