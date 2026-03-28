Pussy Riot protests US tech company Ubiquiti for 'powering Russian war crimes'

Russian feminist group Pussy Riot staged a protest at American technology company Ubiquiti's Manhattan headquarters for "powering Russian war crimes," co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova reported on March 27.

In a video posted to X, Tolokonnikova presented footage drawn from multiple Russian military Telegram channels. The clips appear to show Russian soldiers with Ubiquiti Wi-Fi bridges, alongside clips of appeals from Russian soldiers seeking donations to acquire the equipment, and step-by-step guides for other Russian soldiers on how to install them.

"We demand that (Ubiquiti) obey U.S. sanctions laws, acknowledge (their product's) use by the Russian army, and work with Ukraine to stop this use," Tolokonnikova said.

In early February, entrepreneur Elon Musk's company SpaceX cut off Starlink access in Ukraine except for those on a "white list" approved by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, dealing a huge blow to the Russian military.

Wi-Fi bridges like those made by Ubiquiti can relay internet connectivity from wherever it exists to frontline positions. However, they are not a direct substitute for Starlink because they don't provide satellite access and are more vulnerable to disruption.

Ubiquiti agreed in 2014 to pay more than $500,000 to settle U.S. allegations that it had violated sanctions on Iran by allowing its wireless equipment to reach the country through overseas intermediaries.

Tolokonnikova said that hours after Pussy Riot staged their protest at Ubiquiti's Manhattan headquarters that its partner company, Square, deactivated the account the group uses to sell merchandise at their events.

"Going after Russian feminist activists in exile, but not after Russian war criminals. Cringe," she wrote.

As of publication, Ubiquiti has not responded to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.

Pussy Riot, established in 2011 as a punk rock band, is known for its lyrics and provocative performances criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, the suppression of human rights in Russia, and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Since their performance at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow in 2012, the group and its members have been subjected to a harsh government crackdown.

Most Pussy Riot members fled Russia after the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, continuing their activities in exile.