News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Viktor Orban, Irakli Kobakhidze, Germany, Hungary, Georgia
Pro-Russian European politicians openly support Trump after clash with Zelensky

by Natalia Yermak March 1, 2025 2:13 PM 2 min read
Tino Chrupalla (L) and Alice Weidel, co-lead candidates for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, meet supporters at an AfD campaign rally on Aug. 10, 2021 in Schwerin, Germany. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Several European politicians that are considered pro-Russian expressed their approval for the U.S. President Donald Trump after he clashed in a heated argument with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanked Trump in his post on X.

"Today President Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest," Orban said.

Orban, widely seen as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has consistently opposed military aid for Ukraine and maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze wished Trump "endurance and courage in this difficult struggle" on Facebook on March 1.

"President Trump and his peace efforts were condemned one after another by the people responsible for unleashing a bloody war and the cold-blooded killing of Ukraine and thousands of Ukrainians," his statement said.

Kobakhidze sparked a political crisis by announcing the suspension of Georgia's EU accession process until at least 2028 after the elections last October. Protests erupted in Tbilisi against the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit.

Tino Chrupalla, one of the leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on X that peace in Ukraine should be achieved even without Zelensky's participation.

"President Trump is cancelling talks with President Zelensky because he is not ready for peace. Peace must still be achieved, even without the beggarly President Zelensky," Chrupalla wrote.

"Since the EU and Germany cannot act as mediators, the US and Russia must come to an agreement," he added

Earlier, AfD showed support for Russian politics and has been mired in scandal after reports of its affiliations with neo-Nazi groups.

The statements come as many democratic European leaders expressed their support for Zelensky, who has reportedly landed in London for a summit of European leaders on March 2.

Author: Natalia Yermak
