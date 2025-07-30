Become a member
Moldova's EU path depends on pro-European party win, Sandu says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Moldova's EU path depends on pro-European party win, Sandu says
President of Moldova Maia Sandu attends a press conference at the and of EU-Moldova Summit in Chisinau July 4, 2025. (Photo by ELENA COVALENCO/AFP via Getty Images)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said her country's path toward European Union integration can only continue if her pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secures a parliamentary majority in the upcoming elections.

"Either PAS gets the majority and we continue our European course, or, if PAS doesn't get the majority, we will lose everything we have worked for for so many years — democracy, our future, and the money that the EU sends so that we can develop," Sandu said in a July 29 interview with Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker.

Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections, set for this September, are expected to be a defining moment for the country's future — a choice between continuing on its path toward integration with the European Union or shifting back toward Moscow's influence.

When asked about the possibility of forming a coalition with Our Party (Partidul Nostru) — widely seen as pro-Russian — Sandu dismissed the idea, reiterating that without a PAS majority, Moldova's EU trajectory could be derailed.

"If PAS doesn’t have the majority, I don't see how we can continue the European course," Sandu said.

Sandu also pointed to a larger problem in Moldovan politics – many of the country's smaller political parties lack public support, proper financing, and the capacity to form stable coalitions.

She also clarified her party's campaign pledge, which calls for completing EU accession negotiations by the year 2028. Sandu explained that the goal is not full membership by that date, but rather to conclude the negotiation phase, allowing Moldova to move into the final stage of the accession process.

Moldova
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

