The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Royal family, Veterans, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert April 11, 2025 12:57 AM 2 min read
The United Kingdom's Prince Harry poses with patients at the Superhumans Center in Lviv during a surprise visit to Ukraine on April 10, 2025. (Duke of Sussex Press Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on April 10, meeting with soldiers and civilians injured in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.

Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The tour of the center came as part of Harry's broader work with injured veterans, a press statement said.

The trip was only announced after Harry had already departed Ukraine.

Harry, a British Army veteran, founded the Invictus Games in 2014, offering wounded military personnel the chance to compete in athletic events similar to the Paralympics. He was accompanied to Ukraine with delegates from the Invictus Games Foundation.

The visit involved a meeting with members of Ukraine's Invictus Games community, a tour of the Superhumans Center, and connecting with patients and medical staff. As part of the tour, Harry observed a live surgery in the center's operating theater.

Harry also met with Natalia Kalmykova, Ukraine's veterans affairs minister.

The visit comes just over a month after President Volodymyr Zelensky visited King Charles III, Harry's father, during a trip to the U.K. in March. Harry's older brother, Prince William, recently met with Ukrainian refugees during a visit to Estonia.

The British royal family has been vocal in its support for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, became the first member of the royal family to visit wartime Ukraine in August 2024. The duchess met with Zelensky during a surprise trip to Kyiv.  

Ukraine war latest: US ambassador to Ukraine to resign
Key developments on April 10: * US ambassador to Ukraine to resign, State Department tells Kyiv Independent * ‘Before I got there, I had never held a weapon’ — Ukraine shows interrogation of Chinese POWs * Ukraine won’t accept any limits on its army in talks with Russia, official says * Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.