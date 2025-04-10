Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on April 10, meeting with soldiers and civilians injured in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.

Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The tour of the center came as part of Harry's broader work with injured veterans, a press statement said.

The trip was only announced after Harry had already departed Ukraine.

Harry, a British Army veteran, founded the Invictus Games in 2014, offering wounded military personnel the chance to compete in athletic events similar to the Paralympics. He was accompanied to Ukraine with delegates from the Invictus Games Foundation.

The visit involved a meeting with members of Ukraine's Invictus Games community, a tour of the Superhumans Center, and connecting with patients and medical staff. As part of the tour, Harry observed a live surgery in the center's operating theater.

Harry also met with Natalia Kalmykova, Ukraine's veterans affairs minister.

The visit comes just over a month after President Volodymyr Zelensky visited King Charles III, Harry's father, during a trip to the U.K. in March. Harry's older brother, Prince William, recently met with Ukrainian refugees during a visit to Estonia.

The British royal family has been vocal in its support for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, became the first member of the royal family to visit wartime Ukraine in August 2024. The duchess met with Zelensky during a surprise trip to Kyiv.