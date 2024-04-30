Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Duchess of Edinburgh, Royal family, UK aid to Ukraine, Russian attacks
Edit post

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit

by Olena Goncharova April 30, 2024 6:55 AM 2 min read
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, visits the Romanivska Bridge on April 29, 2024 in Irpin, Ukraine. The Duchess of Edinburgh became the first royal to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. The visit, to demonstrate solidarity with the women, men, and children impacted by the war, is a continuation of her work to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. (Anatolii Stepanov - Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The Duchess met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and paid her respects to those who had lost their lives in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv during the Russian occupation in 2022, BBC reported.

The Royal Family has displayed an unusual level of outspoken support for Ukraine, notably with King Charles condemning the "indescribable aggression" and "unprovoked attack" by Russia on the second anniversary of the invasion in February.

During state visits to France and Germany, the King emphasized the significance of backing Ukraine. Additionally, the late Queen Elizabeth II's sympathies were implied when she appeared alongside a large bowl of flowers arranged in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag.

Before this unexpected visit by the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is married to Prince Edward, the youngest brother of the King, none of the royals had made a trip to Ukraine during the war.

In her meeting with President Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska, the duchess gave them a private message from King Charles and discussed support for survivors of sexual violence in conflicts. The Duchess has supported the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, which aims to raise awareness of the extent of sexual violence against women, men, girls, and boys in situations of armed conflict and rally global action to end it.

Former UK Armed Forces minister: ‘Ukraine defeat will cost trillions to West in new Cold War’
James Heappey said that Kyiv will need more aid packages to win the battle for “security across the whole European-Atlantic region.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.