President’s Office: Russian attack kill 3 civilians, injure 8 in past day

In the past 24 hours, attacks by Russian forces in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of three civilians and left nine injured, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.

One person was killed, and eight were wounded in Donetsk Oblast, one was killed in Kharkiv Oblast, and one was killed in Kherson Oblast, he said.

The attacks took place amid the Kremlin’s supposed “Christmas truce,” which it unilaterly introduced from midday on Jan. 6 to midnight on Jan. 7. Russia broke its own truce within an hour of when it was meant to come into effect.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin cited the occasion of the Orthodox Christmas to order the unilateral ceasefire. The Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7 remains the primary celebration date for most believers, although Ukraine has made the Western Christmas on Dec. 25 an official holiday as well.