Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, U.S., Russia, Long-range missiles, Kursk incursion, War
Edit post

Some U.S. officials say Washington restricting Ukrainian strikes on Russia in hopes of eventual reset in relations with Moscow, Politico reports

by Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 24, 2024 12:59 PM 2 min read
(From left) U.S. President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO-Ukraine meeting during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. July 12, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Some officials in Washington have told Kyiv the U.S. is keeping its restrictions on Ukraine using U.S.-made long-range weapons against Russian territory in order to not upend any future reset with Moscow, Politico reported, citing unnamed officials in the Biden administration.

However, one senior Ukrainian advisor also told Politico that there are signs that Biden may want to do “something big in Ukraine,” and possibly lift some restrictions before the election.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington has claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could be a cause for escalation.

Ukraine has dismissed these arguments and has amped up pressure to lift the ban in recent weeks following the Kursk incursion on Aug. 6. The White House has not budged on its position despite some U.S. politicians backing Kyiv’s demands.

Mike Pompeo, a former U.S. State Secretary in Donald Trump's administration, said U.S. President Joe Biden should not restrict Kyiv but instead send Ukraine the weapons it needs to win, in an X post on Aug. 24. He added that the Kursk incursion shows that a Ukrainian "defeat is not inevitable."

The U.S. permitted Ukraine in June to strike Russian military targets just across the border but maintained its ban on attacks deep inside Russia with long-range arms like ATACMS.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s capture of the Russian town of Sudzha, near Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, shows that there are no red lines when it comes to Russian escalation. Ukraine has advanced some 35 kilometers into Russia’s Kursk Oblast and so far Moscow has not escalated the war.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said on Aug. 13 that the incursion aims to prevent Moscow from sending reinforcements to the front in Donetsk Oblast. It is also designed to disrupt Russian logistics and halt cross-border attacks in lieu of restriction on long-range strikes with Western arms.

Tykhyi said that the incursion would be "less necessary" if Kyiv were allowed to "fully utilize (its) long-range capabilities" against Russia.

The Pentagon said that Ukraine can use U.S. weapons in the incursion. However, the U.K. has reportedly not allowed Ukraine to use British-supplied Storm Shadow as part of the incursion, maintaining their policy of only permitting strikes within Ukrainian sovereign territory.

Biden announces new $125 million aid package for Kyiv ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day
The package will include air defense missiles, counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles, ammunition for front-line soldiers, and mobile rocket systems.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.