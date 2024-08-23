Skip to content
Biden announces new $125 million aid package for Kyiv ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2024 11:54 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Aug. 23 a new aid package for Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden sign the Ukraine-U.S. bilateral security agreement on June 13, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 23 and announced a new aid package on the eve of the Independence Day of Ukraine.

The Associated Press reported the day before, citing unnamed American officials, that the U.S. was preparing to announce a military aid package worth about $125 million for Ukraine.

Biden said the package would include air defense missiles, counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles, ammunition for front-line soldiers, and mobile rocket systems, according to the White House's statement.

"Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail – and the United States, our allies, and our partners will continue to stand with them every step of the way," Biden said.

The Pentagon later released a statement confirming that the package was worth an estimated $125 million and contained HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles, Javelins, anti-armor weaponry, counter-drone and counter-electronic systems, anti-tank missiles, and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

The new package will also include ambulances, small arms ammunition, demolitions equipment, and medical equipment.

On June 1, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast, and over the past months, Ukraine's armed forces have used U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Washington still prohibits Ukraine from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia, according to U.S. officials.

The new military package will come from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to deliver weaponry to allies from current U.S. stockpiles.

US targets around 400 individuals, entities in Russia, third countries in new sanctions package
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on around a dozen distinct networks, designating more than 100 targets across 16 jurisdictions, including China, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. They help Russia to evade sanctions, the Treasury said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
