Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Western aid, Military, F-16
Edit post

Politico: Ukrainian officers complain of pattern of receiving Western weapons systems 'when they're no longer relevant'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2024 9:15 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen along the frontline in the direction of Kreminna, in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast on March 31, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Unnamed Ukrainian military officials said there is an unfortunate pattern of the West finally sending weapons when they are "no longer relevant" for the current battlefield dynamics, Politico reported on April 3, citing sources.

While Ukraine's Western allies have provided tens of billions of military aid and equipment, some of the more advanced systems pledged, such as the F-16 fighter jet, have been slow-walked and have yet to reach the battlefield. At the same time, Russia has been steadily adapting its defensive capabilities to counter new Western weapons as they arrive.

An international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s was launched in the summer of 2023. Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have also pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of U.S.-made fourth-generation jets.

Yet, the unnamed Ukrainian military officials told Politico that the "F-16s were needed in 2023; they won't be right for 2024."

The official explained that Russia has been testing its air defense posture and has likely deployed its radar and anti-air missiles in a manner that would render much of the F-16s' offensive capabilities ineffective.

After a series of damaging strikes on Russian positions using the long-range Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, Russia changed its tactics and positions, an official said.

"Weapons systems become redundant very quickly because they're quickly countered by the Russians," he said, adding, "The Russians are always studying. They don't give us a second chance. And they're successful in this."

The officials said that Ukraine also needs more traditional weapons and munitions, such as the more than a million artillery shells currently being sourced by the Czech-led initiative.

Elsewhere, the officials said domestic Ukrainian politics have contributed to the unfavorable battlefield situation.

While President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on April 2 reducing the minimum age for the military draft to 25, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in March that the number of people who need to be mobilized has been "significantly reduced" from the initially proposed 500,000.

The officials said these decisions were largely guided by politics and did not reflect the true scope of the manpower deficit.

All of these issues are present against the backdrop of a nearly six-month delay in military assistance from the U.S.

Zelensky said in late March that Ukraine could soon be forced to retreat without an infusion of aid, which the officials agreed with.

Ukraine's ability to hold off the ongoing offensive has been mostly thanks to Russian mistakes on the battlefield, but the officials said that Russia will likely be able to "penetrate the front line and to crash it in some parts."

Can new security agreements forge Ukraine’s path to victory?
In early 2024, Ukraine signed seven agreements with allied countries that span for the next decade, aiming to guarantee Ukraine’s security while negotiating NATO membership. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s diplomatic adviser, Ukraine is negotiating 10 more bilateral deals. The biggest…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.